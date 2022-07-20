Watch Now
Milwaukee Airport to host "Top Gun" film screening downtown

FILE - This July 18, 2019 file photo shows Tom Cruise presenting a clip from "Top Gun: Maverick" on day one of Comic-Con International in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 10:23 AM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 11:23:08-04

MILWAUKEE — If you're feeling the need for speed, this event in downtown Milwaukee will have you flying high.

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is hosting a one-night-only outdoor screening of the 1986 classing "Top Gun." The event starts at 7 p.m. at Museum Center Park on Friday, August 19 and the show starts promptly at sundown, about 8 p.m. The event will also include pre-show entertainment, including DJ Shawna, yard games, and concession stands.

"This is a unique opportunity on National Aviation Day to support the local community that has supported our hometown airport," says Airport Director Brian Dranzik. "We invite everyone to stop by Museum Center Park, enjoy some free popcorn from the Airport and experience the thrill of the original 'Top Gun.'"

The event is also part of the "Summer in the City" campaign, which was launched by the Milwaukee Downtown Business Investment District #21. The campaign includes a series of free events designed to welcome visitors and employees back to the heart of the city.

"We're thrilled to partner with MKE Airport to present 'Top Gun' as you've never seen it before," says Beth Weirick, CEO of BID #21.

If you're planning on coming to the screening, organizers encourage you to pack a picnic lunch. You can also buy a snack from vendors like Da Udder Spot, Cottonmouth MKE, Kona Ice, and Pop's Kettle Corn.

