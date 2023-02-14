Milwaukee airport responds to residents' noise concerns about new helicopter tour

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport responded to residents' noise concerns regarding a new helicopter tour operator near the corner of Howell and Layton.

In a statement Tuesday, the airport said they will be working with the tour operator, My Flight Tours which is based at AvFlight, and the FAA Air Traffic Control Tower to find options to modify flight patterns and address the concerns raised by neighbors.

"The Airport has limited authority because the FAA regulates and controls the use of airspace," Milwaukee Mitchell said Tuesday. "As a public use airport, MKE does not have the legal authority to prevent or restrict any aircraft – including helicopters – from operating here."

Alderman Scott Spiker, who represents residents of the 13th District that live near the airport, spoke out against the noise.

"Where was the notice to the neighbors before this new service was flown in under the radar," Ald. Spiker said in a statement. "Where was the attempt to reach out to their elected representatives, whether at the City (last I checked, I am still the Alderman of the area) or at the County, which actually owns the airport?"

Ald. Spiker said he is demanding a meeting with airport representatives, the helicopter owners, and the businesses that supply the pit crew for the helicopters on airport grounds.

"For those who would say I am making a federal case out of 'a little noise,' I invite you to come and listen for yourselves," Ald. Spiker said. "Besides, given that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) may be the only ones who have authority here, I think a federal case is warranted... I ask the helicopter owners to feel the love for the residents near the airport by imagining, just for one second, what it would be like to live there themselves."

Residents can call the County Airport's "Noise Concern Line" at 414-747-4677, email them at info@mitchellairport.com, or complete the online complaint form.

