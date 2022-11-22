Milwaukee airport launches parking pay stations ahead of holiday travel season

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport unveiled new parking pay stations on Tuesday ahead of this year's holiday travel season.

The new pay stations are placed throughout the terminal to speed up exiting parking facilities, the airport says.

Follow these steps to use the new parking pay stations:



Bring your parking ticket with you or take a photo of the ticket with your phone.

Use the parking pay stations (located at each Skywalk and in Baggage Claim) to scan the ticket or photo of the ticket.

Pay with a credit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, or cash.

After your payment is complete, you have 30 minutes to get your car and exit at no extra charge.

As you approach the exit lane, the system will automatically raise the gate arm for an express exit.

Travelers can also download the MKE SmartPark app and use their smartphone to enter and exit any of the airport's parking options, the airport says.

The new pay stations can be used for all parking areas owned by Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. This includes the parking garage, the surface lot, and the Savor lot.

“Our goal is always to further enhance our easy travel experience,” Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. “These new pay stations speed up the payment process by allowing customers to pay in the terminal before leaving the Airport.”

