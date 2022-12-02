Milwaukee Air & Water Show to return to city's lakefront in 2023

MILWAUKEE — Get ready to hear the roar of engines again when the Milwaukee Air & Water Show returns to the city's lakefront next summer.

The show will mark its 19th year along McKinley Park and Bradford Beach on July 22 and July 23.

The Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron will headline the show for the second straight year. For the first time in its 76-year history, the squadron will feature its first female combat fighter pilot. U.S. Navy Lt. Amanda Lee will join the team for the 2023 air show season.

2022 marked the first time since 2017 that the Blue Angels team performed in Milwaukee.

WaterStone Bank will return as the show's presenting sponsor.

To purchase tickets for the 2023 show, head to the Milwaukee Air & Water Show's website.

