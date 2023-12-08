Milwaukee Air & Water Show announces July 2024 dates

MILWAUKEE — The WaterStone Bank Air & Water Show returns on July 27-28, 2024 at the shores of Bradford Beach and McKinley Park.

This Milwaukee tradition honors first responders, veterans, armed services members, and their families.

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds returns to Milwaukee after five years as the headliner. They have performed for over 280 million people through the U.S. states and 57 foreign countries.

Additionally, the U.S. Army Parachute Team returns after a six-year hiatus. Their team members have broken a total of 348 world records.

“We are excited to return as the title sponsor of the Air & Water Show featuring the Air Force Thunderbirds,” said Bill Bruss, President of WaterStone Bank. “The event is a summer staple enjoyed by families in our community and throughout the state.”

Frecce Tricolori, or “Tricolor Arrows” in Italian, will be in attendance and is the Italian Air Force's official aerobic team.

For more information about tickets, performances, show-site information, and other news surrounding the Milwaukee Air & Water Show, go to milwaukeeairshow.com.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip