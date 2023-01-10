Milwaukee African American and Jewish leaders come together to rebuild bridges

The African American Jewish relationship has a long and storied history dating back to the ’40s, '50s, and '60’s.

The two groups played major roles in social movements from civil rights to labor and the African American support of anti-Nazi efforts during World War II.

Over the years that alliance has diminished, but there are leaders in Milwaukee doing the work to rebuild those bridges.

Steph Connects: Faith leaders sit-down

TMJ4's Steph Brown connected with local leaders of both groups in this edition of Steph Connects.

This is a sensitive conversation. We talked about stereotypes, competing victimizations, and how to begin to move forward together.

You’ll see, we’re all learning from each other. We challenge each other but are leading with an open heart and full respect the entire time.

In Part 2 of this conversation, they talk about things we can do to help bridge the divide.

We talked for more than an hour and while this is just touching the surface, it took a lot of courage to sit down and lend a voice to a controversial relationship where there is so much history and emotion.

One big takeaway is to reach out and try to get to know people on a personal level as opposed to buying into someone else’s narrative.

