Milwaukee Admirals wearing special jerseys for Special Olympics Wisconsin anniversary

MILWAUKEE — When the Milwaukee Admirals take the ice this weekend they'll have a whole new look. The team is sporting special jerseys, or sweaters as they call them in hockey. Special Olympics Wisconsin is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and the Admirals jerseys, as well as the Zamboni, will feature the anniversary logo.

TMJ4

Admirals President and Special Olympics Wisconsin Board member Jon Greenberg shared a few pictures. These are up for auction. Winning bidders will get the game-worn jerseys after the weekend concludes. The puck drops at 7PM Friday night, and it's a 6PM start Saturday at U.W. Milwaukee Panther Arena. Information on tickets or to bid on one of the jerseys, head to their website.

TMJ4

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip