Milwaukee Admirals to welcome St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church at Friday's game

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals will welcome St. Michael’s Ukrainian Catholic Church at their game Friday when the team plays the Rockford IceHogs at 7 p.m.

The church's choir will perform the Ukrainian National Anthem prior to the game. They will also perform another song during break in the first period.

“We are honored to welcome the members of St. Michael’s Ukrainian church,” said Milwaukee Admirals President Jon Greenberg. “I am sure that their performance will be powerful and I encourage fans to join us in supporting the Ukrainian community."

St. Michael's, which is located at 1025 S. 11th St., will have a table outside of section 218 to collect donations for Ukraine families impacted by Russia's invasion. To date, St. Michaels has raised in excess of $25,000 in just over 10 days, according to a news release.

Tickets for Friday can be purchased online or by calling the team's office at (414) 227-0550.

