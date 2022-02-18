Milwaukee Admirals to become the Milwaukee Fish Fry for one weekend

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals no more: the team announced Friday they will be called the Milwaukee Fish Fry for one weekend in March.

If you decide you want to see a hockey game on March 11 or 12, you will not be seeing the Admirals, you will be watching the Milwaukee Fish Fry.

The team will wear new jerseys with a crest that features a walleye being lured by fries, on a red and white plaid pattern.

The Panther Arena will serve fish fry, naturally, and there will be Milwaukee Fish Fry merchandise available for purchase.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase a joint ticket package thanks to a partnership between the Admirals and fish fry restaurants in the area. With the package, fans will receive a ticket to one of the fish fry games, as well as a voucher good for a fish fry at Buck Bradley’s, Major Goolsby’s, Saz’s, and Steny’s.

Fans can purchase the fish fry package online.

After the weekend of the Milwaukee Fish Fry, the team's jerseys will be auctioned off in a silent auction. That money will then be donated to the Admirals Power Play Foundation.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip