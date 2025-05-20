MILWAUKEE, Wis. — The Milwaukee Admirals picked up their first Game 2 road win since 2006 with a 6-4 victory over the Texas Stars this past Sunday, evening the series and securing home ice advantage for the remainder of the Central Division Finals.

"We've come back in some series lately, so it's not going to always go the way it has where we can come back from 0-2," Admirals head coach Karl Taylor chuckled. "We definitely didn't want to do that. The guys played desperate. I think it's a critical game for our group. One, to get confidence. Two, you're coming home with a different feel."

Milwaukee Admirals return home with series tied after crucial road victory over Texas Stars

The matchup between these two teams has become something of a tradition in recent playoff runs.

"You know, it seems the last couple of years that it always comes down to us and Texas," defenseman Kevin Gravel stated. "You know, this year's no different. First two games were the start of a good series, so I don't see anything changing there. It should be good to finish here."

Even if the series stretches to five games, all three games will be played at Panther Arena.

"We're confident in our play at home, and I think for us just kind of continue what we did last game," Admirals center Jake Lucchini explained. "Now it's a three-game series with three games at home. It's huge for us, and we're excited to be back here and play at home."

Despite scoring four goals in the final period of Sunday's game, the Admirals allowed Texas to score two unanswered goals late in the contest, which is why Admirals head coach Karl Taylor says the big key Wednesday will be how they close out Game 3.

He also believes Game 3 will be the most important one in this series as it gives Milwaukee the opportunity to set the tone on home ice as they look to advance out of the Central Division Finals.

Puck drop is set for Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. CT.

