Milwaukee Admirals' organist warming up ahead of the hockey season

MILWAUKEE — It is a sign that hockey season is back in Milwaukee! The Milwaukee Admirals' organist is warming up at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

The organ was left in storage last season but will make its return at the home opener this Saturday.

The team shared a video on social media Tuesday of its organist playing.

After a season away.. the organ is BACK BABY! 🎹 pic.twitter.com/vB1WnO7NQj — Milwaukee Admirals (@mkeadmirals) October 18, 2022

Dean Rosko has been fundamental to the Milwaukee sports experience for years. He is the organist for not only the Admirals, but also the Milwaukee Brewers and Gesu Church. Rosko says fans will hear some new things this season.

"The big news is (a) larger Allen organ," Rosko shared. "It sounds wonderful in the arena, and I'm looking forward to playing it."

The new organ is sponsored by Allen Organs of Wisconsin.

"I'm looking forward mostly to things feeling 'normal' again and having a whole, uninterrupted season," Rosko said. "We did last year, but it didn't really feel the same. Being at the arena today felt much more normal."

You can catch Rosko and his new organ at the Admirals' home opener this Saturday. For tickets, visit MilwaukeeAdmirals.com.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip