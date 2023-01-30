Milwaukee Admirals goalie Yaroslav Askarov is a budding star in a new country

MILWAUKEE — The first thing you notice about Yaroslav Askarov when he takes off his mask? The mustache.

"Yeah, nothing crazy," Egor Afanasyev says. "Just normal compliments and stuff. Nice mustache and nice mossy."

Lance Allan asked, "Is he going to go handlebar with it?"

"No, he's just going to do the French style."

Russians Egor Afanasyev and Askarov pal around, learning the culture of America and Milwaukee.

"It starts with food," Afanasyev says. "And ends with people. And for me too, especially the first time when I came over here. It was different. Now I'm obviously used to it. He's getting used to it too. He's got his wife with him here. So I mean, it's like, getting used to it good."

It helps that the left wing and goalie also learned the language so well, they can make jokes with Admirals Vice President of Communications Charlie Larson.

"I don't have very good jokes," Askarov says. "Charlie does."

"Dad jokes," Charlie Larson clarifies.

Recently Askarov made his NHL debut with the Predators. The highest-drafted Russian goalie, 11th overall, and just 20 years old. He's the future in Nashville. But living in the present in Milwaukee.

"I'm so excited," Askarov says. "This is cool and just keep it going. We have all season. We have a long season, and just keep it going."

Lance Allan says, "Your English is really good my friend."

"Sometimes," Askarov says with a laugh.

But there is one thing that frightens him. Scary movies! Which brings back childhood memories in St. Petersburg, Russia.

"In his apartment building," Afanasyev says. "When he would walk in, it's obviously stairs, you know the apartment building and stuff. The first two floors, the lights were off."

"Every day," Askarov says.

"So for a couple of years, he would sprint up," Afanasyev says. "Because he was living on the fifth floor...and he would sprint up those floors like in a horror movie."

Askarov became the youngest goalie to start for the Nashville franchise when he got called up to face Montreal in the NHL. He says he'll remember that game forever. After he was drafted, he says his goal is to be the greatest Russian goalie.

