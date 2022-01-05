Milwaukee Admirals bouncing back, ticket revenue ahead of pre-pandemic season

MILWAUKEE — It had been 584 days since the Milwaukee Admirals played a game, but the organization has bounced back and is putting up pre-pandemic numbers.

According to a report from our news partners the Milwaukee Business Journal, the Admirals attendance this season is higher than that of the 2019-2020 season. What's more, revenue is up from a ticket sales point of view about 20 percent.

"We spent a lot of time over those basically 19 months making sure that we were building relationships, continuing to strengthen relationships with season ticket holders, sponsors. I think that paid huge dividends," Admirals president Jon Greenberg told the MBJ.

Plus, 97 percent of season tickets were renewed from that pre-pandemic season.

However, now the mission is to find a way to keep games going as coronavirus cases continue to increase.

The team's Dec. 30 games against the Rockford IceHogs had to be canceled due to COVID protocols.

The latest COVID data shows that for the second day in a row, Wisconsin saw a record number of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases in the wake of the holiday season and amid the Omicron surge.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services' COVID-19 dashboard recorded 10,288 confirmed cases on Tuesday, beating Monday's pandemic-wide record of 8,232 cases. Tuesday's record raises the 7-day average number of cases to 6,260 - the highest the average has been since late November of 2020.

