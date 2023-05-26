Milwaukee activists hold vigil for George Floyd 3 years on

MILWAUKEE — Thursday marked three years since the murder of George Floyd.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes. The video sparked protests across the country, including Milwaukee.

Local activists held a vigil Thursday night to remember Floyd's life and others lost to injustice.

A year after his death, Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission banned the use of police chokeholds.

