Milwaukee Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson distributes food at non-profit on Christmas Eve

MILWAUKEE — After being sworn in as Acting Mayor, Cavalier Johnson made his first official visit to The Gathering’s Running Rebels location, a nonprofit organization in Milwaukee that gives food and necessary supplies to those in need.

“Coming here to this event today, it just goes to show, as a reminder to me and to people all across our city, that there are folks in this community who are looking out and doing the right thing and trying to serve people in this community that are in need every single day. And so, I wanted to make sure that I honored that,” said Johnson.

For nearly 40 years, The Gathering's community meal program has fed Milwaukee’s most vulnerable. The non-profit serves home-cooked food every day at its four locations throughout the city and it also provides services designed to end hunger and homelessness in the community.

Executive Director Lyn Hildenbrand says the way they approach those in need makes all the difference.

“We really pride ourselves on treating our guests, our meal guests, with dignity and respect. Often times homeless folks don't get make eye contact, no one makes any eye contact, no one greets them, no one talks to them. So, we want to make sure everyone feels at home; we treat folks like they're coming into our home, and it makes us very proud,” said Hildenbrand.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip