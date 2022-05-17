Milwaukee #75 in 'Best Places to Live' study among U.S. metros

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is the 75th best metro area to live in the United States for 2022-2023, according to a new study from the U.S. News & World Report.

It's a jump for Brew City, which came in at #92 in the publication's 2021-2022 list. But Milwaukee also came in as the 18th most dangerous metro to live, citing FBI crime reports. This year's report does not include the mass shooting outside the Deer District which left 21 people injured and forced the team to cancel the Milwaukee Bucks' Deer District watch party.

U.S. News & World Report ranked the 150 most populous metros based on job market, value, quality of life, desirability, net migration ratings and air quality.

The report highlights Milwaukee's rapid construction downtown, allure for young people, low cost of living, nightlife and food, museums, music and arts scenes, and its festivals, among other advantages.

Milwaukee is also the #96 best place to retire, according to U.S. News & World Report.

Another Wisconsin metro - Green Bay - came in at #3 in the country. The report describes "one of the most storied football franchises in the NFL" - the Green Bay Packers - as well as the city having a good mix of big city amenities with a small-town, Midwestern feel.

Read the report here.

