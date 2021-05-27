Milwaukee 4th best weekend getaway in the Midwest: U.S. News & World Report

Milwaukee is scoring well in yet another ranking.

U.S. News and World Report placed Milwaukee as the fourth-best city for a weekend getaway in the Midwest.

The ranking highlights Milwaukee's "hearty comfort food and eclectic collection of museums and historical sites" as good reasons to blow off some steam over the weekend.

News and World praises the Harley-Davidson Museum and the Milwaukee Art Museum; the Pabst Mansion and the Lakefront Brewery; and the Milwaukee Public Market.

Which cities came out on top? No surprises with Chicago at number one, with News and World highlighting 'The Bean,' the city's famous architecture, and a diverse eating scene.

In second place is Ann Arbor, and in third is Branson, Missouri.

Other Wisconsin cities that made the list are Madison at #11, Green Bay at #12 and Wisconsin Dells at #21.

The ranking used a number of factors in placing the cities, including "Sights, Culture, People, Food, Shopping, Family, Nightlife, Adventure, Romance, Value and Accessibility."

