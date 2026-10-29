Miller Lite releasing 'Clinch Cans' filled with beer made during exact time Brewers won the World Series

Miller Lite is celebrating the Milwaukee Brewers winning the World Series with a limited edition "Clinch Can."
The can will be filled with beer that was being made in Milwaukee at 10:13 p.m. CT, which is the exact moment the team won it all. There will be 4,400 cans available for purchase.
Starting at 12 p.m. CT on Monday, Nov. 2, fans ages 21 and up can reserve a time to pick up one can in-person. Available pickup dates will include Nov. 15, 21 and 22.
You can learn reserve your time here.
Watch more coverage of the Brewers World Series victory in the videos below
HISTORY MADE: The Milwaukee Brewers win the World Series
Brewers parade details announced
Christian Yelich celebrates World Series win
David Hamilton talks World Series win
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