Miller Lite offers free bus rides in Milwaukee on New Year's Eve

MILWAUKEE -- Miller Lite is partnering with the Milwaukee County Transit System and Beer Capital Distributing to provide locals with a free and safe way to ring in the New Year.

The rides will be available on all MCTS bus routes starting on Sunday, Dec. 31, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

The program, which originated in Milwaukee, is celebrating 30 years of free rides. Last year, Miller Lite provided more than 10,000 people in the Milwaukee community with safe transportation on New Year's Eve.

Jim Kanter, General Manager with Miller Coors says they given rides to more than 5 million people in 30 years.

“It’s part of our New Years Eve tradition,” said Kanter. “Just to be safe. We want everyone to be safe tonight and that’s really the main thing we want and why we do this Brandon because safety is the most important thing.”

Traveling for the holiday? The free rides will also be offered in Minneapolis, Chicago, Dallas, Denver and Phoenix.