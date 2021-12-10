Miller Lite offering free rides through MCTS on New Year's Eve in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Miller Lite knows two things: beer and how to spread safe holiday cheer.

Molson Coors is offering free rides on New Year's Eve through its 2021 Miller Lite Free Rides program to spread awareness for making safe and responsible choices when celebrating.

Free rides will be offered in Milwaukee on the Milwaukee County Transit System beginning at 8 p.m. Dec. 31 until 4 a.m.on Jan. 1.

The program has provided more than 553,000 rides to individuals in the Milwaukee area since the beginning of the program in 1988, Molson Coors says.

“The Miller Lite Free Rides Program is a longstanding New Year’s Eve tradition in our community,” said Kristina Hoffman, Director of Marketing and Communications at Milwaukee County Transit System. “We hope to continue to spread the word so everyone knows that they can count on us for a safe ride home.”

