Miller Lite, MCTS team up for free bus rides on New Year's Eve in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — People in Milwaukee can enjoy fare-free bus rides on Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 1 thanks to a partnership between Molson Coors and the Milwaukee County Transit System.

Bus riders are encouraged to plan their free ride before the countdown to the new year begins.

This annual program is called the Miller Lite Free Rides.

Certain routes, the 14, 21, 24, 30 and the GREENLINE bus lines, will be free. The CONNECT 1 BRT is also included in fare-free routes.

Other bus lines are free from certain stops. This includes:



18 - from Broadway & Knapp to National and 9th

PURPLELINE - Bayshore to 27th & Loomis

BLUELINE - 5th & Clybourn to Fond du Lac & Constance

"It’s an honor to contribute to the night’s festivities across Milwaukee and welcome in 2024 together,” said Alison Hanrahan, community affairs manager, Molson Coors. “By partnering with MCTS, our hope is to not only provide free rides, but to foster a sense of community and responsibility as we collectively celebrate this new chapter.”

Miller Lite Free Rides started in 1988. More than 3,000 people in Milwaukee rode on city buses during the program last year.

“We look forward to collaborating with Molson Coors every holiday season to provide our community with the gift of free rides during the New Year’s festivities,” said Kristina Hoffman, MCTS director of marketing and communications."

Riders can visit ridemcts.com to review transit routes and make arrangements.

The program extends to other holidays. This year, the program was offered in nine U.S. cities on St. Patrick's Day and other holidays.

Other cities that will host this program on New Year's Eve are Denver, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Charlotte, Dallas, Chicago and Phoenix.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip