Miller Lite has entered the digital universe with a metaverse tavern, virtual beer

Miller Lite has made its debut in the digital universe ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.

The Meta Lite Bar entered the metaverse on Monday, and it will now be the only place you can catch Miller Lite's "Big Game" ad.

The bar, which officials call the "first-ever brand hosted bar in the metaverse," will be located in the virtual world platform Decentraland, according to a news release.

The Meta Lite Bar is a classic tavern stocked with Miller Lite. Patrons still must be at least 21-years-old to enjoy the immersive communal experience, officials say.

Fans will be able to interact with classic bar fixtures, such as playing darts, playing digital instruments on the bar stage, taking a meta-selfie in a photo booth, and more.

"While many brands are showing up in the metaverse right now, Miller Lite is doing things differently by keeping one foot in the virtual world and another in the real world," said Sofia Colucci, global VP of Miller family of brands. "We're using our Meta Lite Bar to encourage real-life hangouts over real-life beer by giving guests a chance to score their stock of game-day Miller Lite on us. Now, you and your avatar can enjoy Miller Time with friends."

You can get your real Sunday football celebration paid for by Miller Lite with the Virtual Cheers for Real Beers giveaway. Here's how to enter:

Visit the Meta Lite Bar in Decentraland by clicking here.

Pour yourself a beer from the golden bar tap

Follow the prompt to learn if you won

From Monday to Sunday, an average of 10 patrons daily will win $500 cash (real, not crypto) to stock IRL game day parties, according to a news release.

Miller Lite Meta Lite Bar was co-created by DDB Chicago and DDB San Francisco. For more information on the Meta Lite Bar, click here.

