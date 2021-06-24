Miller Lite, Equality Federation announce initiative to create safe spaces at bars for LGBTQ community

CHICAGO — Miller Lite and the Equality Federation announced a new program Thursday that aims to create a safe, inclusive space for the LGBTQ community at bars.

The program, called "Open & Proud", will inclusivity training materials for bar owners and employees at the 55,000 bars and clubs where Miller Lite is sold.

These materials will be informed by intersectional LGBTQ experiences that will be shared at town halls across the country.

Miller Lite says there are countless reports of people of the LGBTQ community feeling unwelcome at restaurants and bars, as well ass LGBTQ people of color and transgender and gender non-confirming people being discriminated against at bars.

Town halls across the country will allow LGBTQ individuals to share their experiences, and offer ideas about how bars can become more inclusive. The development of training materials will be directly informed by the feedback from the town halls.

Additionally, a $250,000 donation to the Equality Federation will help advance workplace fairness and equality for those in the LGBTQ community.

"By listening directly to the unique intersectional needs of the LGBTQ community, Miller Lite is aiming to forge safer, more accepting spaces where we can have a direct influence – bars," says Sofia Colucci, Vice President of Marketing, Miller Family of Brands. "Miller Lite has always stood strong in support of the LGBTQ community, and we are committed to learning and continuing to evolve through these efforts."

The town hall events will take place in Chicago, Atlanta and New Jersey.

"Since 2017, Miller Lite has been a true advocate for our organization at the national and local level, and the brand has a deep history of being an outspoken ally for the LGBTQ community," says Fran Hutchins, Executive Director at Equality Federation. "Continuing our partnership, we're excited to be supporting Open & Proud, a grassroots program that takes a listening-first approach to help address the LGBTQ community's unique challenges and needs as it relates to bars."

