Miller High Life creates ice cream treat that tastes like a dive bar

Miller High Life now has an ice cream treat that apparently tastes like a dive bar.

According to Molson Coors, Miller High Life and Tipsy Scoop teamed up to make ice cream bars inspired by the essence of dive bars. The tastes of peanuts, sticky floors, and Miller High Life are infused in the bars.

“These are premium ice cream bars that are reminiscent of all the scents and tastes of the dive bar that you actually want to taste,” says Bob Vydra, associate marketing manager for Miller High Life, on molsoncoorsblog.com. “They’re an ode to the High Life – in the form of ice cream.”

The Miller High Life Ice Cream Bars are available for a limited time beginning Monday. They are sold online through Tipsy Scoop's and GoldBelly's. You can also buy them in person at Tipsy Scoop locations in New York.

“We’ve put together everything we love about dive bars into these premium ice cream bars infused with the Champagne of Beers,” Vydra said.

According to Molson Coors, this includes a chocolate dipping like the dark wood and dim lighting in dive bars, a peanut swirl similar to a dive bar snack, a vanilla smoke flavor, a swirl of caramel to remind you of sticky floors, and a sprinkle of fizzy, carbonated candy.

Legal-age fans have a chance to win the ice cream bars through a sweepstakes by clicking here.

