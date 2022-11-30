Miller Brewing Company is sparking cheer with its Holiday Lites drive-thru display and seasonal lager

MILWAUKEE — Miller Brewing Company is sparking holiday cheer with its annual Miller Valley Holiday Lites drive-thru display.

The Holiday Lites show will be open to the public daily from Friday, Dec. 2 to Saturday, Dec. 25 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This year's show features not only new lights but also new music. Guests are encouraged to tune their car radio to 91.1 FM to enjoy the show's music.

Photo Credit: Molson Coors

Those who attend should park between the A-frame signs on either side of State Street and remain in their cars for the entirety of the show. Each show lasts about five minutes with an intermission of about 90 seconds to account for traffic flow.

The seasonal Frederick Miller's Classic Chocolate Lager is also making a return.

For any Chocolate Lager fans, you will soon be able to purchase a 32-ounce crowler of the seasonal beer on the Shop Miller Brewing website for local pickup beginning the week of Dec. 5.

