Watch Now
LifestyleHoliday

Actions

Miller Brewing Company is sparking cheer with its Holiday Lites drive-thru display and seasonal lager

The Miller Valley tradition that was started in the 1950s and re-launched in 2004 is making it's annual return. Another hot item making a return is Frederick Miller's Classic Chocolate Lager.
miller holiday lites
Photo Credit: Molson Coors
miller holiday lites
Posted at 3:34 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 16:34:45-05

MILWAUKEE — Miller Brewing Company is sparking holiday cheer with its annual Miller Valley Holiday Lites drive-thru display.

The Holiday Lites show will be open to the public daily from Friday, Dec. 2 to Saturday, Dec. 25 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This year's show features not only new lights but also new music. Guests are encouraged to tune their car radio to 91.1 FM to enjoy the show's music.

miller holiday lites 2

Those who attend should park between the A-frame signs on either side of State Street and remain in their cars for the entirety of the show. Each show lasts about five minutes with an intermission of about 90 seconds to account for traffic flow.

The seasonal Frederick Miller's Classic Chocolate Lager is also making a return.

For any Chocolate Lager fans, you will soon be able to purchase a 32-ounce crowler of the seasonal beer on the Shop Miller Brewing website for local pickup beginning the week of Dec. 5.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Waukesha Christmas Parade V1 480X360.png

Waukesha Christmas Parade

How to watch the 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade live on TMJ4