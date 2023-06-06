Mike Drescher's 'The Mike Show: 18 Arrests, No Convictions' heads to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — He's a man of many talents, and he will be bringing his show to the Marcus Center on Friday.

After selling out shows in New York and Los Angeles, Milwaukee native Michael Drescher will be in town to perform his "The Mike Show: 18 Arrests, No Convictions" this Friday. The show has been a part of his life for 20 years.

Drescher is a known leader in technology innovations and a social impact investor. His show shares his journey to success, including struggles and triumphs.

Susan F. Mikulay is the producer and Justin Yoffe is the director.

"It takes a village," Drescher said. "It takes a team to pull off a production like this one."

Drescher joined TMJ4 News live, along with President and CEO of the Ten Chimneys Foundation Randy Bryant, to discuss the story he will and what it means to him.

Tickets for the show can be bought online at ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit marcuscenter.org.

