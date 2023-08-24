Midwest Interstate Trail plans to connect Wisconsin and Illinois

WILMOT, Wis. – Kenosha County joined hands with its neighbors to the south with the announcement of the Midwest Interstate Trail on Thursday.

An agreement between bordering states and private partnerships will connect Wisconsin and Illinois with an eight-mile, mixed-use bike and pedestrian trail.

“It’s a collaboration,” said Matt Collins, Kenosha County Director of Parks. “There’s not one side versus another. This is just a great way to show we’re on parallel paths to get this project done.”

The project – connecting Twin Lakes, Wisconsin to Spring Grove, Illinois – was made possible through a land donation from Thelen Sand and Gravel.

“As we started working with Kenosha County’s Matt Collins, I started hearing about some of his thoughts on biking,” said Steve Thelen, President of Thelen Sand and Gravel. “Once we began that, the noodle started churning.”

The Kenosha County Division of Parks manages 16 miles of paved pathways, 23 miles of multi-use and hiking trails, and 13 miles of purpose-built mountain bike trails.

Funding is being sought from both states, and federal sources, to pay for phases of the project before any work moves forward.

“I’m pleased that we’re able to partner with our neighbors to the south on this link between our communities,” said Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman.

“Kenosha County is the gateway to Wisconsin, and I look forward to working with on this long-term vision that will make it easier and safer for bicyclists and pedestrians to cross the state line in both directions.”

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip