Midwest Gaming Classic takes over the Wisconsin Center this weekend

MILWAUKEE — This weekend, it's a gamer's paradise as more than 15,000 people are expected to visit Milwaukee for the Midwest Gaming Classic.

From the classic pinball machine to the car racing game, there's something for everyone at the event.

This year, visitors from all around the world are expected to come through the Wisconsin center to check out the fun. Taking over all three floors of the Wisconsin center, Visit Milwaukee says the event is expected to generate more than $2 million dollars for the city.

The Midwest Gaming Classic preview night kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday and runs through midnight. The full convention runs Saturday and Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m. both days.

Midwest Gaming Classic: Meet the founder of the biggest gaming weekend of the year

Steph Connects: Midwest Gaming Classic

By: Stephanie Brown

Started in Milwaukee by two gaming enthusiasts 20 years ago in the basement of a Boy Scout office, the Midwest Gaming Classic is now one of the country's largest independent gaming trade shows.

More than 20,000 guests will spend the weekend at the Wisconsin Center from March 31- April 2.

The trade show will feature 100,000 square feet of retro and modern home video game consoles, pinball machines, arcade video games, tabletop RPGs, computers, tabletop board games, crane games, collectible card games, air hockey, and much more.

The Midwest Gaming Classic is about celebrating gaming, trying new things, learning about the gaming hobby, and meeting others who share the love of gaming.

Steph Connects caught up with Dan Loosen who started it all. Watch their conversation in the video above.

