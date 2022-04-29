Midwest Gaming Classic returns to the Wisconsin Center

MILWAUKEE — The Midwest Gaming Classic is taking over the Wisconsin Center this weekend and could have a major impact on the city's economy.

The classic is expected to draw 30-40K visitors this year and could bring $2 million to Milwaukee's economy.

Matt Isbill is the host of the classic this weekend, and he said he hopes the event will help bring more conventions to the city.

"This city is great and we need more things like this here," Isbill said.

This year's event features more than 150,000 square feet of retro and modern home video game consoles, pinball machines, arcade video games, tabletop RPGs, computers, tabletop board games, crane games, and collectible card games, air hockey, and more.

The event kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. and will be open until midnight. You can also attend Saturday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

You can purchase tickets online or buy them at the door.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip