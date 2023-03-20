Midwest Gaming Classic: Meet the founder of the biggest gaming weekend of the year

MILWAUKEE — Started in Milwaukee by two gaming enthusiasts 20 years ago in the basement of a Boy Scout office, the Midwest Gaming Classic is now one of the country's largest independent gaming trade shows.

More than 20,000 guests will spend the weekend at the Wisconsin Center from March 31- April 2.

The trade show will feature 100,000 square feet of retro and modern home video game consoles, pinball machines, arcade video games, tabletop RPGs, computers, tabletop board games, crane games, collectible card games, air hockey, and much more.

The Midwest Gaming Classic is about celebrating gaming, trying new things, learning about the gaming hobby, and meeting others who share the love of gaming.

Steph Connects caught up with Dan Loosen who started it all. Watch their conversation in the video at the top of this article.

