Middleton clinches back-to-back Boys Swimming and Dive State Championship

WAUKESHA — For a second straight year, Middleton High School took first at the Boys Swimming & Diving State Championships with a landslide win of 273 points, while also setting a new state record in the 200 yard medley relay with a time of 1:30.61.

The previous record was set by Madison West (1:30.83) in 2019.

Madison Memorial finished in second place with 178 points, while Arrowhead finished one point behind with 177.

Local Individual Champions

Catholic Memorial’s Brady Huettl won Saturday's diving event with 481.35 points. More than 50 points separated the junior from second place, which was Kenosha Tremper’s Evan Arneson (429.05).

Muskego’s Carter Jewell took gold in the 500 Freestyle with a time of 4:25.75 to upset last year’s state champion in Andrew Harrison of Hudson (4:28.54). Jewell also placed second in the 200 Freestyle (1:37.86).

The 200 Yard Freestyle Relay also saw an upset with Brookfield Central/East (1:25.32) stunning Middleton (1:25.44) who was expected to sweep all three relays.

Franklin’s Mason Bruhn won gold in the 100 Backstroke (49.08) while also taking third place in the 100 Butterfly (49.81).

For full individual results, click here.

