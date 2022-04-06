'Middle East Side': Middle Eastern cuisine now offered at 3rd St. Market Hall

MILWAUKE — Middle East Side opened downtown inside Milwaukee's 3rd St. Market Hall on Tuesday.

Owner John Chandler will be offering classic Middle Eastern cuisine, including Man’oushe (flatbread), Baklawa, Fattoush Salad, Muhammara, and others.

He said he hopes to bring flavors that are not common to Midwesterners, as well as introduce Milwaukee to food that is not often seen in the city.

“I love Middle Eastern food,” said Chandler. “I fell in love with it when I worked in a Syrian-Lebanese fine dining restaurant in Seattle. We would have Syrian refugees come in to help prep and just being in that environment made me fall in love with the culture and the food.”

Middle East Side is located next to three other hawker vendors Strega, Hot Dish Pantry, and Amano Pan, in 3rd St. Market Hall.

Hawker vendors are part of a vendor program that allows restaurateurs to test their concept utilizing shared resources, according to a news release.

