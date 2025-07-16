Microsoft's Wisconsin AI megacenter: What it will do, and how it could change everything

MOUNT PLEASANT (NBC 26) — Microsoft is constructing a massive artificial intelligence data center in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, that will process countless searches, streams and AI prompts while creating thousands of jobs in the region.

The facility, one of Microsoft's 400 global data centers, will serve as the physical home for our digital world – essentially the cloud's home base.

Microsoft’s Wisconsin AI center: What it does & why it matters

"AI is transforming the way we live, the way we play, and the way we work," said Amy Pechacek, Wisconsin Secretary of Workforce Development.

Mount Pleasant was selected for early adoption of AI technology partly due to the region's manufacturing workforce. The project represents a significant technological investment in Wisconsin's future.

"Wisconsin is leading the way in many areas and preparing for the AI revolution, which is upon us already," Pechacek said.

Inside the facility, thousands of servers will hum constantly, storing and processing massive amounts of data. This requires substantial power and cooling infrastructure.

"AI is using a different type of chip, different type of server, using more power, generating more heat," said Alistair Speirs, senior director of global infrastructure in the Microsoft Azure business.

The AI chips generate significant heat, requiring advanced cooling solutions. "We need to build liquid cooling technologies and liquid cooling technologies at scale can cool not just one chip or 10 chips, but hundreds of thousands of chips, or even millions of chips at the same time," Speirs said.

The center utilizes a closed-loop liquid cooling system to minimize heat and reduce water consumption. Energy consumption remains one of the biggest considerations for data centers.

Microsoft's facility will require up to 450 megawatts of power – enough to supply electricity to more than 300,000 homes, according to energy experts.

"We will contract with these utility providers with these long-term contracts. And so what that allows us to do is essentially provide a strong signal to the utility provider of this is where we expect to need power in the future," Speirs said.

Beyond technology, state leaders view the project as an opportunity to build a future-proof workforce.

"We still have vacancies and open positions... we look at AI as a way to sort of fill the gap," Pechacek said.

The project will create 2,000 local union construction jobs and another 2,000 long-term roles in technology, security, and operations. This is just the beginning, with Phase Two already planned, which means more investment and a larger role for Wisconsin in the future of technology.

"If you weren't familiar with the fact that you're living through an industrial revolution, you are... so welcome," Pechacek said.

With sensitive information stored in one place, security remains a top priority. Speirs says the facility is fully staffed around the clock. Microsoft expects Phase One of the data center's construction to be complete and operational by the end of next year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

