Microsoft buys 240 acres of land in Kenosha for another Wisconsin data center

KENOSHA, Wis. — The State of Wisconsin and the City of Kenosha have sold 240 acres of land to Microsoft, paving the way for yet another data center in southeastern Wisconsin.

The city announced the sale in a press release Monday morning.

“Today marks a transformative moment for the City of Kenosha as we proudly welcome Microsoft to our community,” said City of Kenosha Mayor David Bogdala. “This groundbreaking investment solidifies Kenosha’s position as a hub for innovation and economic growth."

The tech company purchased land northwest of Interstate 94 and Highway 142. It could become a hub for the company's work with artificial intelligence.

This purchase is in addition to another Microsoft data center being built in Mount Pleasant.

“In Wisconsin, we’re continuing our work to harness AI, advance critical sectors like manufacturing, biohealth, and technology, and adapt to make sure our workforce, economy, and state can meet the demands of the 21st Century,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “We’re excited about Microsoft’s decision to continue investing in the southeastern part of our state, which I’m proud has been a key focus for our economic support, development, and growth efforts.”

