Michigan head coach Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season after hitting Wisconsin assistant

MICHIGAN WILL SUSPEND MEN'S BASKETBALL COACH JUWAN HOWARD FOR THE REST OF THE REGULAR SEASON, according to a statement from Big Ten. — Michigan will suspend men's basketball coach Juwan Howard for the rest of the regular season, according to a statement from Big Ten.

Wisconsin's head coach Greg Gard has not been suspended, and instead was fined $10,000.

The suspension comes after Howard hit Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft after arguing with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard during the handshake line following the Badgers’ 77-63 victory.

"It has been determined that there was a clear violation of the Big Ten Conference’s Sportsmanship Policy by Michigan Men’s Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard. Additionally, the University of Wisconsin Men’s Basketball Head Coach Greg Gard was in violation of the conference’s sportsmanship policy," the statement says in part.

Below are the official disciplinary actions:

University of Michigan



Head Coach Juwan Howard

Coaching Suspension: Five games (remainder of the regular season) Fine: $40,000.00

Student-Athlete Terrance Williams II

Suspension: One game (effective immediately)

Student-Athlete Moussa Diabate

Suspension: One game (effective immediately)



University of Wisconsin



Head Coach Greg Gard

Fine: $10,000.00

Student-Athlete Jahcobi Neath

Suspension: One game (effective immediately)



“Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct,” stated Commissioner Kevin Warren. “I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan Athletics Director, Warde Manuel and Wisconsin Athletics Director, Chris McIntosh. Our expectation is that the incident yesterday will provide our coaches and student-athletes with the opportunity to reflect, learn and move forward in a manner that demonstrates decorum and leadership on and off of the court.”

During his postgame news conference, Howard said he didn’t like Wisconsin calling for a timeout with 15 seconds left and the Badgers leading by 15.

After the game, Howard pointed a finger at Gard. Later on, Howard reached through a crowd to get to Krabbenhoft, and players from each side got involved in the skirmish.

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard and Michigan coach Juwan Howard confronted each other after their game.



A brawl broke out and a Badgers assistant coach was struck in the face. pic.twitter.com/5Q8gQxgASz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 20, 2022

“I didn’t like the timeout they called, and I’m being totally honest with you,” Howard told ESPN. “I thought it was not necessary at that moment, especially with it being a large lead. … I thought that wasn’t fair to our guys. And so that’s what happened”

According to ESPN, Howard said his reaction stemmed from someone on Wisconsin putting hands on him, though he did not say who that was.

"Someone touched me, and I think it was very uncalled for, for them to touch me, as we were verbalizing and communicating with one another. That's what escalated it," he told ESPN.

According to ESPN, Howard was ejected at last year’s Big Ten tournament at Michigan in 2019 after getting into a shouting match with Maryland coach Mark Turgeon.

