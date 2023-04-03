MIAD's first off-site gallery opens at The Ave on April 6

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design (MIAD) is inviting the public to the grand opening and inaugural exhibition of the MIAD Gallery at The Ave on Thursday, April 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Gallery, located at 301 W. Wisconsin Ave., is MIAD's first off-site gallery in Milwaukee.

From This Point Forward features 20 alumni representing nearly five decades of creative learning, MIAD says. The college will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2024, inspiring the exhibition title, which is a tagline used by MIAD's predecessor college, the Layton School of Art.

The exhibition will include paintings, sculptures, installations, ceramics, printmaking, collage, illustrations, textiles, photography, and designed aesthetic and functional objects from wood and other materials. MIAD says the artists have shown regionally, nationally, and internationally.

The exhibition runs April 6 through July 1. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Register for the gallery's grand opening VIP reception here.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip