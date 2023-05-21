MFD: One dead in house fire near 24th and Walnut

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department says a man is dead after a house fire on Sunday morning.

Officials responded to a home near 24th and Walnut around 11:30 this morning for reports of a fire in the basement.

When they arrived, there was heavy fire in the basement and firefighters also located a deceased male.

There were no other injuries and the causes of the fire and death are under investigation.

