MFD: 5 people rescued from house fire near Keefe and Vel R. Phillips

MFD's Facebook page, cropped
Posted at 7:17 PM, Mar 18, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Five people were rescued from a house fire near Keefe and Vel R. Phillips on Friday.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said it happened before noon in the 3000 block of Vel R. Phillips.

Firefighters rescued the people from the second floor.

Red Cross is assisting.

