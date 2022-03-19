MFD: 5 people rescued from house fire near Keefe and Vel R. Phillips

MILWAUKEE — Five people were rescued from a house fire near Keefe and Vel R. Phillips on Friday.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said it happened before noon in the 3000 block of Vel R. Phillips.

Firefighters rescued the people from the second floor.

Red Cross is assisting.

5 people rescued from 2nd floor of wicked house fire before noon today - 3423 N Vel R. Phillips. Rescue Co. 2 and Ladder Co. 12 made rescues - 4 Engines, 1 more Ladder, & 2 Paramedic Units fought the fire and tended to patients. @RedCrossWIS & a neighbor with the assist! — Milwaukee FD (@MilFireDept) March 18, 2022

