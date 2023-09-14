Mexican rapper Peso Pluma's Milwaukee concert postponed amid cartel death threats

MILWAUKEE — Mexican rapper Peso Pluma has canceled his shows, including his Milwaukee concert scheduled for Thursday, after receiving death threats from alleged members of a Mexican cartel.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Pluma glorifies the world of drug trafficking by singing about diamond-encrusted pistols, smuggled shipments of cocaine, and sending enemies "to the cemetery."

Several of the 24-year-old's songs praise the founder of the Sinaloa drug cartel, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán, especially his hit song “Siempre Pendientes" (Always Ready).

The LA Times reports the rival drug gang has since threatened Pluma to cancel his October show in Tijuana. On Tuesday, four large banners appeared simultaneously in different parts of the city, warning the rapper to cancel the show.

The handwritten banners criticize Pluma for his "disrespectful and loose tongue," warning if he doesn't pull out of the concert, it will be his last, the LA Times reports. The banners were signed by CJNG, the Spanish initials for the Jalisco New Generation cartel.

Police are now investigating the threats and have detained one person in connection to the threats, according to the LA Times.

Fiserv Forum announced Tuesday, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Peso Pluma concert scheduled for September 14 has been postponed. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. More information will be emailed to ticket holders directly."

It is unclear when Pluma's show will be rescheduled for Milwaukee.

The beloved Mexican star recently performed at the MTV Video Music Awards. He hit global fame this year with more than 50 million listeners a month on Spotify.

