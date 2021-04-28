Watch
Mexican Fiesta to host taco and margarita drive-thru

Mexican Fiesta
Posted at 10:01 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 11:01:25-04

Mexican Fiesta will be hosting its 21st edition Taco Dinner but this time as a drive-thru on Friday, April 30.

The drive-thru will be hosted at the Flores Hall parking lot located at 2997 S. 20th St. from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.  

For $5 you will get an order of tacos along with beans and rice. Strawberry and lime margaritas will be available for $12.

The Taco Dinner event will raise money that will go towards the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation.

This will also be a celebration on Día de Los Niños (Kids Day) with a toy giveaway while supplies last.

