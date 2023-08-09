Mexican Fiesta to celebrate 50th anniversary at Summerfest grounds

MILWAUKEE — Mexican Fiesta will celebrate its 50th anniversary this month with a three-day event at the Summerfest grounds.

The premier cultural extravaganza will celebrate the richness of Mexican heritage on Aug. 25 through Aug. 27.

The event, presented by the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation, will provide scholarship awards for Hispanic young students pursuing higher education.

Throughout the weekend, visitors can expect an array of national and international acts, showcasing the sounds and rhythms of Mexico and other Latin American heritage. There will also be cultural exhibitions showcasing Mexico's history, art, and traditions. The event will feature a vibrant marketplace offering handicrafts, artworks, and souvenirs.

A fireworks display will light up the sky on opening day, Aug. 25 at 9:30 p.m.

You can purchase tickets ahead of time at the Mexican Fiesta office and El Rey Grocery Stores for $19 per adult (9 years old+). Children 8 years old and under get in for free with an adult. Tickets will be $24 at the gate for adults.

For tickets and more information, visit mexicanfiesta.org.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip