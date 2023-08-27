Mexican Fiesta Car Show drives home meaning of culture

MILWAUKEE — For some, an annual tradition at Mexican Fiesta is driving home the meaning of culture.

The Mexican Fiesta Car Show on Saturday was a chance for those in Milwaukee to show off their custom cars, motorcycles, and lowriders.

Eric Ramos lives in Milwaukee and brought several cars to show off. For him, the cars are more than just for show.

“A lot of us Hispanics and Mexicans are all into the lowriders. Back then it was taboo, but now it’s an art,” Ramos explained.

“This is a way we show our passion to our culture”.”

Dozens of colorful cars lined the south end of the Summerfest grounds with Mexican flags flying out of their trunks.

Many families have been attending both the car show and the festival for decades. Junior Adame started going with his family as a kid. Now, he brought his son, and a several lowrider bikes too.

“I can’t even explain how good it feels to be here with close friends and family. This is part of our culture and we’ve been coming here since we were little kids with our families,” Adame said.

He hopes to share that culture and passion with others through his bikes.

Aside from the car show, dancers, musicians, and a variety of food filled the grounds in celebration of Mexican heritage.

Mexican folk dancers from the Folklórico Mahuatzi de Ciudad Juárez come all the way from Mexico every year to perform. In their 12th year at Mexican Fiesta, they drew in a huge crowd.

“We love performing in front of people who can not go to Mexico. Every step we do on that stage is special for us and these dancers that our super talented feel the same,” Cinthya Perea , the group’s general director, said.

From the dances to the cars, the 50th Mexican Fiesta is a way to share their heritage with everyone.

At the end of the day, it’s all about family. This brings us all together,” Adame smiled.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip