Meteorologist Lauren Larsen joins TMJ4 as the newest member of Storm Team 4

MILWAUKEE — Meteorologist Lauren Larsen will be joining TMJ4 as the newest member of Storm Team 4, the station announced Tuesday.

For the past two years, Lauren has worked as the morning meteorologist for TMJ4's sister station, NBC 26, in Green Bay.

"Storm Team 4 has a legendary reputation. I know that I can learn a lot from both Brian Niznansky and Brendan Johnson," Lauren said. "I am eager to start working alongside them."

Lauren is originally from the Twin Cities and studied Atmospheric Science and Communications at the University of North Dakota. She calls herself a "Midwest girl through and through."

"I think Lauren brings a very warm, approachable personality, matched with an impressive knowledge of meteorology," Chief Meteorologist Brian Niznansky said. "That will make her a perfect fit for Storm Team 4."

"[TMJ4's] involvement in the community is unmatched. They are in every parade, all the schools, every community, and tons of events! I am so excited to be a part of a team that is active in the community," Lauren added.

Lauren’s first day with TMJ4 will be July 28, with her on-air debut to be determined.

