Meteorologist Brendan Johnson to join the TMJ4 News Today team

TMJ4 announced that Meteorologist Brendan Johnson will be making the move to weekday mornings this summer. Johnson is currently the station’s weekend morning meteorologist and is part of Storm Team 4’s community weather reporting and storm chasing throughout the week.

Johnson has been with TMJ4 since September of 2022. He came to Milwaukee via Madison, where he spent two years at WMTV, that city’s NBC affiliate.

“Brendan has proven himself to be a great forecaster and a talented weather storyteller,” said TMJ4 Chief Meteorologist, Brian Niznansky. “He spends a lot of time in the community, going to schools and educating kids on severe weather safety. I’m excited for him to have this opportunity.”

For Johnson, a native of the Chicago area, this new assignment is a dream come true. “When I started at TMJ4, I had no idea I’d move into this role. I wanted to be close to home in a place that felt like home. I love this job, I love this community, and I have a deep love for the history, legacy and mission of our station.” Johnson is a graduate of Valparaiso University where he got his first taste of broadcasting and storm chasing. Outside of work, Johnson loves to explore state and national parks and find the best pumpkin spice lattes around!

Johnson replaces Tyler Moore who will be leaving the station in July. Meteorologist Kristen Kirchhaine also recently announced that she would be leaving TMJ4 to move closer to home.

Brendan Johnson will begin his new weekday morning duties on July 21st. He joins the team of Tom Durian, Adriana Mendez and Andrea Albers on TMJ4 News Today.

