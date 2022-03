WAUWATOSA, Wisc. — An award-winning vodka brand is now available for the first time at Metcalfe's Market in Wauwatosa.

KhorVodka has been around in the U.S. since 2011, but the brand is new to the market.

Metcalfe's says Khor Vodka has been one of the top three internationally best-selling vodkas, according to Drinks International Magazine.

It will soon be in Metcalfe's Madison stores and is already on the shelves in Wauwatosa.

