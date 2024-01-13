Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Messy road conditions Saturday morning after heavy overnight snow

Prepare to see a lot of piled snow, slush and snow plows today.
Posted at 6:16 AM, Jan 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-13 07:16:11-05

Some saw more than a foot of snow after Friday night's snow storm. That's leaving some messy roads Saturday morning.

Sydni Eure headed to Waukesha where plow crews are hard at work trying to get streets in driveable condition. If you have to be on the roads today, keep an eye out for those drivers. And, keep n mind that side streets won't get cleared as quickly as main roads.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device