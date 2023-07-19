Mercury Racing Midwest Challenge comes to Sheboygan this August

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Although P1 and F1 Powerboat racing are typically separate events, Mercury Racing will combine the two for a weekend of spectacular boat racing.

In Sheboygan from Aug. 11-13, the Mercury Racing Midwest Challenge will occur at the Blue Harbor Resort (725 Blue Harbor Dr. Sheboygan, WI 53081).

General admission tickets are completely free and can be reserved on their eventbrite. However, for those that would like a more luxurious experience, tickets can be purchased for up-close seating or a VIP experience.

Over 40 teams will be competing at the event, including boating champions from Australia, Italy, and Norway.

“Our race support team and collection of marine products are featured in powerboat races around the world, and we’re beyond excited to be a part of this inaugural powerboat race weekend in the Midwest, less than an hour from our corporate headquarters, for our employees, family and friends, and local community members to experience,” states General Manager Stuart Halley in their press release.

Mercury Racing Midwest Challenge Mercury Racing Midwest Challenge thumbnail

The schedule for the weekend is as followed:

Friday, Aug. 11:

6 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Block Party

Saturday, Aug. 12:

10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. - Racing

Sunday, Aug. 13:

10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. - Racing

6 p.m. - Award ceremony

For more information, visit their website or read the press release below.

Midwest Challenge Finalizes Race Schedule, Opens Ticket Sales Wisconsin event features two days of world-class powerboat racing

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. – July 17, 2023 – Tickets are on sale now for the inaugural Mercury Racing Midwest Challenge, scheduled August 11-13, 2023, featuring powerboat racing along the shores of Lake Michigan in Sheboygan, Wis. Event organizers P1 Offshore, an international marine motorsports promoter, and F1 Powerboat, a U.S. organizer of powerboat racing, have finalized the Midwest Challenge event schedule, including a block party on Friday night and two-day weekend festival celebrating powerboat racing.



The three-day event is sponsored by Mercury Racing, a Wisconsin-based producer of high-performance consumer and competition marine propulsion products, as part of the company’s 50th anniversary. The Midwest Challenge will feature top categories of powerboat racing including the UIM Class 1 World Championship, F1 Powerboat Championship, and various offshore racing classes. More than 40 race teams are expected to participate with competitors from around the world including Australia, Italy, Sweden, Canada, the United Kingdom and Norway.



City of Sheboygan Mayor Ryan Sorenson stated, “We are very excited to host this event right here in Sheboygan and bring powerboat racing back to our city. We love showing off our pristine shoreline and our number one natural resource Lake Michigan.”



Admission to the race weekend is free for all attendees while single-day and two-day VIP packages are now available for individuals seeking reserved seating with up-close and personal viewing of the races. All VIP tickets include complimentary food, drinks, comfortable seating under a tent, and a televised livestream of the race. While there’s no cost for free tickets, ordering a free ticket ensures guests receive a full agenda and festival map delivered via email. Free tickets and VIP tickets are available on the Midwest Challenge webpage.



Mercury Racing General Manager Stuart Halley added, “Our race support team and collection of marine products are featured in powerboat races around the world, and we’re beyond excited to be a part of this inaugural powerboat race weekend in the Midwest, less than an hour from our corporate headquarters, for our employees, family and friends, and local community members to experience.”



The full event schedule as well as links to schedules, maps and more is available at MercuryRacing.com/MidwestChallenge.



About Mercury Racing



Based in Fond du Lac, Wis., Mercury Racing, a division of Mercury Marine, is a leading provider of high-performance marine propulsion systems for discriminating boaters worldwide, offering an exciting and fulfilling power boating experience on the water. Using leading-edge technology, Mercury Racing produces high-performance outboards, sterndrives, propellers, parts, and accessories. Mercury Marine is a division of Brunswick Corp. (NYSE: BC), the world’s largest manufacturer of recreational products, including pleasure boats and marine engines.



About Powerboat P1



Powerboat P1 was founded in 2002 and has staged more than 675 powerboat and personal watercraft races in 18 countries on four continents.



About F1 Powerboat



F1 racing uses tunnel hull catamarans that are capable of both high speed and exceptional manoeuvrability. The boats weigh 860 pounds, including 260 pounds of engine, and are 20 feet long and seven feet wide. F1 boats accelerate from 0-100 mph in five seconds, as quick as a Formula 1 race car. Top speeds reach 120 mph with the capability of taking a 180-degree corner at 100 mph, pulling 7 Gs in the process, making them the most demanding turning race machine in the world.

Mercury Racing Midwest Challenge

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip