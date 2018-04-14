Mequon mom has close call with car thieves

The regular morning rush ended in a close call for a Mequon mom after her car was stolen out of her driveway while she went inside to get her kids.

"Thankfully my family is safe," said Nadine Pieske while holding her baby

The normal chaos of packing up two small children for the day meant multiple trips to her SUV.

"I have my purse and then another bag because I'm breastfeeding so my breast pump and all my supplies and then the kids' backpacks," said Pieske.

With a tight garage, she has to pull out her Jeep Grand Cherokee in order to load the kids. She usually puts her 5-month-old boy in first and then goes back for her 2-year-old child. But around 6:30 a.m. Friday, she did not load in her baby right away. Instead she pulled out the car and went looking for a missing toy. In a matter of seconds, someone stole her SUV.

"Within that minute I was back in the house someone sped off," said Pieske.

With her house set so far back from the street and very little traffic through the neighborhood, she says she's never had to worry about crime.

As she watched the thief drive away, she thought about who could have been in there.

"Who knows what could have happened if they had taken my baby," said Pieske.

The jeep was stolen Friday morning. It's a 2012, black Jeep Grand Cherokee. The license plate is 783-XVX. If you see it, call Mequon Police at (262) 242-3500.