Mental health clinic opens at Children's Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — Children's Wisconsin has officially opened the doors to its new walk-in mental health clinic.

The Craig Yabuki Mental Health Walk-In Clinic opened Tuesday on the Children's Wisconsin - Milwaukee campus. It is a first-of-its-kind clinic offering care for kids experiencing a mental health crisis.

Licensed therapists, social workers, and clinic assistants will see patients from 3 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. All children between 5 and 18 are welcome, as long as a guardian is present.

According to Children's Wisconsin, kids can just walk into the clinic and receive care immediately. Clinic staff will evaluate patients and communicate with their existing doctors and therapists to create a care plan.

Children's Wisconsin said the purpose of the clinic is to provide immediate, temporary support. They said it is not a replacement for ongoing therapy or care by a mental health provider. The Mental Health Crisis Response Team in the Children's Wisconsin ER will remain a resource for mental health emergencies.

“This clinic is a direct result of us listening to families who are telling us they need more options,” said Amy Herbst, MSSW, APSW, vice president of mental and behavioral health, Children’s Wisconsin. “We hope this clinic can provide a safe place for children in crisis to take a pause, talk with our specialists, and get the right care they need at the right time.”

You can find more information on what type of care the clinic provides on the Children's Wisconsin website.

The clinic is the latest move by Children's Wisconsin to invest $150 million into mental health programs. According to Children's, there is a growing mental health crisis facing Wisconsin youth.

In a press release, Children's Wisconsin shared some statistics on mental health in Wisconsin. They said the state's suicide rate was higher than most of the U.S. prior to the pandemic, and since the pandemic, visits to the Children's Wisconsin ER for mental and behavioral health concerns have increased by 40%.

