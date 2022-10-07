Menomonee Falls woman shares her breast cancer journey: 'Take agency over your body'

When you first meet Safia Fitzpatrick, you're sure to notice her infectious smile and the deep love that she has for her family and friends.

But what you might not know is that she made the brave decision to get a double mastectomy last year.

In order to save her life.

"It is important. Take agency over your body. Make that time for you," said Safia.

Just before her 27th birthday, Safia's mom passed away from ovarian cancer.

That prompted Safia to get tested to see if she had the BRCA 1 gene.

"Sophia carries a BRCA1 mutation which put her at risk for breast and ovarian cancer," explained Dr. Nicole Zaremba, a Breast Surgical Oncologist at Aurora St. Luke's Hospital.

So she made the decision with her husband that before her 40th birthday, she'd go through with the surgery.

That decision to remove both breasts did in fact turn out to be the right call.

According to her doctors at Aurora St. Luke's, a final analysis found that she was in the earliest stages of breast cancer when she had her mastectomy

"Because we were able to get the cancer out before it was even detectable, it cured her with that surgery," said Zaremba.

"I am so happy to be thriving and just enjoying life and back to all the things that I was doing prior to any of my surgeries," said Safia.

Now Safia's celebrating one year being cancer free.

And using her story to urge other women to get tested for breast cancer.

Whether you have a history of it in your family - or not.

"A mammogram cost you nothing but time, but a diagnosis could cost you a lot more," said Safia.

"One in eight women will get breast cancer in her lifetime," explained Dr. Zaremba.

And now that she's got a clear bill of health - she says she plans on dedicating her life to spreading the message.

Screening saves lives.

"I think my mom is looking down at me and couldn't be more proud," said Safia.

